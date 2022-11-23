Pet of the Week: Marshmallow

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - Well, the weather outside is frightful, but a fire with some marshmallows would be so delightful!

In this week’s Pet of the Week, it’s not the type of Marshmallow that your are thinking about.

Best Friends for Life is trying to look for a loving pet for a cat named Marshmallow.

Marshmallow is just five months-old, so she is still a kitten.

She is full vaccinated, and microchipped.

If you would like to take Marshmallow home just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday, you can swing by the Best Friends for Life Cat Village at 2500 Gonzalez.

They are open Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information call 956-286-2375.

