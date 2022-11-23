Shop Local
Still Cool and Damp, Drier Late Thursday

By Richard Berler
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 6:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A cool moist airmass remains above our area. Winds at the surface and aloft are too weak to move the cool, heavy, damp air away. By late Thanksgiving day, a cold front now moving east from the Pacific Northwest will arrive, and that system will finally usher in mild and drier air. Warm 80F weather will likely return early next week.

