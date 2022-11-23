Still Cool and Damp, Drier Late Thursday

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A cool moist airmass remains above our area. Winds at the surface and aloft are too weak to move the cool, heavy, damp air away. By late Thanksgiving day, a cold front now moving east from the Pacific Northwest will arrive, and that system will finally usher in mild and drier air. Warm 80F weather will likely return early next week.

