Thanksgiving air traveling tips

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - If you are planning to spend the holidays out of town, local airport officials advise travelers to be ready for any last-minute changes.

Gilberto Sanchez, the Laredo International Airport director, says that due to the high number of air travelers across the nation and the ongoing air pilot shortage, he recommends that everyone arrive at least one hour early to the airport and have their tickets ready. ”The airline will come through and make the accommodations to have a passenger go through their final destination. When it’s a human error on the passenger’s end, like if the passenger is late because they just got to the airport late or something like that, the passenger is basically on their own, so the airline is not responsible for anything like that,” said Sanchez.

Sanchez says the airport will continue to operate within its normal schedule during the holidays.

