City of Laredo working to clean Jarvis Plaza

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s been nearly a year since the City of Laredo said that it was dealing with a stinky situation in the downtown area.

KGNS News first reported on how the city started power washing along the storefronts after reports of people urinating and defecating in the downtown area.

Now city staff is looking into another area that is experiencing a similar situation.

The City of Laredo has many sites to be seen from the streets to the historical landmarks; one of which is Jarvis Plaza.

Established back in 1881, the plaza has served as a popular spot for many.

Maria Vargas said she goes to the plaza every day but every time she goes for a walk, she sees many unpleasant surprises.

Vargas said she sees many bird droppings around the plaza which has made it a filthy place.

Like Maria Vargas, many Laredoans wants to see Jarvis Plaza restored to its clean glory after seeing a mess made by hundreds of birds.

The City of Laredo has been notified about the mess and Thomas Ramirez with the Parks and Rec. Department said, they are looking into some possible options.

“Recently, we did meet with a company, a reputable company that states that their method can actually evict the birds from the plazas, but it’s a continuing effort on that company’s side,” said Ramirez. “So we are right now currently awaiting for a quote from them and hopefully it comes in with a reasonable price.”

Ramirez said they are looking to work with the company after the city tried several methods to get rid of the birds nesting in the plaza.

They have tried making loud noises, placing fake owls, and even putting nets around the trees but the problem still persists.

The next step is to create a plan and present to City Council.

Laredoans like Vargas are hoping to see the plaza clean and restored.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.