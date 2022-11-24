Shop Local
Motorcycle accident reported on Thursday morning

By KGNS Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 9:59 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A motorcycle accident is reported in central Laredo early Thanksgiving morning.

The accident happened on Saunders and McPherson at around midnight.

Several Laredo Police units were seen at the scene assessing the damages and assisting those involved.

No word on the condition of the motorcyclist, but we will continue to keep you updated on this story as it develops.

