Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash with SUV

By Yocelin Gallardo
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 9:59 AM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A person is in critical condition after a crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV happened late Wednesday night, shortly before midnight.

In a statement released on Thursday morning, the Laredo Police Department reported the accident happened near the intersection of McPherson Rd. and Saunders St. and it involved a red SUV and a motorcycle.

The 23-year-old motorcyclist, who has not been identified, was thrown from the motorcycle and is in critical condition.

The driver of the red SUV, who has been identified by LPD as Jose Gilberto Ramos, 46, was arrested for Intoxication assault and taken to jail.

The Laredo PD Crash Team is investigating the incident.

