Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

President Biden declares coastal SC disaster area after Ian

President Joe Biden speaks during the Commission on the Partnership for Global and...
President Joe Biden speaks during the Commission on the Partnership for Global and Infrastructure Investment Meeting at the G-20 summit, Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 11:53 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA,, S.C. (AP) — Three coastal counties in South Carolina have been declared disaster areas from damage from this fall’s Hurricane Ian, allowing people to get federal money for repairs and assistance.

President Joe Biden approved the disaster declaration this week for Charleston, Georgetown and Horry counties after a request from Gov. Henry McMaster.

The announcement allows residents and others to apply for relief money through the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Hurricane Ian struck South Carolina around Georgetown on Sept. 30 after causing extensive damage as a much stronger storm in southwest Florida.

Seventeen homes were destroyed and 232 suffered major damage in the storm, according to the South Carolina Emergency Management Division.

Ian also damaged or destroyed several piers, took down numerous trees and cut power to hundreds of thousands of people in South Carolina.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident reported on Loop 20 and McPherson
Border Patrol agent taken to hospital after accident in north Laredo
Central Laredo barricade
Update: Barricaded subject detained by Laredo Police after hours long standoff
Pedro Veliz, 51
Owner of Laredo construction company arrested for theft
Laredo girl selected as first International Child Model
Laredo girl selected as first International Child Model
Barricaded man arrested after intense standoff with Laredo police
Barricaded man arrested after intense standoff with Laredo police

Latest News

Fire and rescue workers attend a building hit by a missile in central Kyiv, Ukraine, on...
Bombed, not beaten: Ukraine’s capital flips to survival mode
Flowers and balloons have been placed near the scene of a mass shooting at a Walmart,...
Walmart manager kills 6 in Virginia in another mass slaying
A man inspects a float of Tom Turkey that is lined up for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on...
High-flying balloon characters star in Thanksgiving parade
Holiday spending plan could keep your budget on track this season
Holiday spending plan could keep your budget on track this season