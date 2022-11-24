Salvation Army hosts Thanksgiving food drive

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Salvation Army brought back their holiday tradition of serving warm food to those in need on Thursday, November 24, 2022.

The non-profit hosted the Thanksgiving luncheon at their facility on Matamoros Street this morning.

Major Rogelio Galaviz told KGNS people got to enjoy a plate full of all the traditional foods like turkey, dressing, green beans, and more.

He reminded everyone their red kettles are going to be set up all across town this holiday season, if you would like to make any donations you can call their offices at (956) 723-2349.

