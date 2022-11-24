Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Slight Shower Chance With Front From the Rockies

By Richard Berler
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 6:34 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A damp, cool airmass remains above our area with low cloud, some drizzle, and fog. As a front approaches from the Rockies, warmer air may mix close enough to the surface to bring breaks in the clouds and high 60′s late Thanksgiving afternoon. After the front reaches the coast, low pressure developing on the front may be close enough for scattered showers Friday morning or midday. The showers will be more numerous to our north and east. Some breaks in the clouds, and drier winds from the Rockies may begin to clear our skies Friday afternoon. A warming trend begins Saturday afternoon.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Central Laredo barricade
Update: Barricaded subject detained by Laredo Police after hours long standoff
Pedro Veliz, 51
Owner of Laredo construction company arrested for theft
Family of young man killed in I-35 accident speaks out
Family of young man killed in I-35 accident speaks out
Accident reported on Loop 20 and McPherson
Border Patrol agent taken to hospital after accident in north Laredo
Rafael Uriel Cardenas, 28
Driver accused of crash that claimed life of young man arrested

Latest News

Fog and light rain
Not much of a change
Tuesday 7 Day Forecast
Still Cool and Damp, Drier Late Thursday
Light rain
Another cool day
Monday 7 Day Forecast
Still Wet, Gray and Cool Then A Mild Thanksgiving