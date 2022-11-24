Slight Shower Chance With Front From the Rockies

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A damp, cool airmass remains above our area with low cloud, some drizzle, and fog. As a front approaches from the Rockies, warmer air may mix close enough to the surface to bring breaks in the clouds and high 60′s late Thanksgiving afternoon. After the front reaches the coast, low pressure developing on the front may be close enough for scattered showers Friday morning or midday. The showers will be more numerous to our north and east. Some breaks in the clouds, and drier winds from the Rockies may begin to clear our skies Friday afternoon. A warming trend begins Saturday afternoon.

