Thanksgiving weather

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Happy Thanksgiving waking up to another foggy and rainy morning in the 50s .

Warmer today rain chance diminish during the day with cloudy skies and some sun a high of 73.

A cold front will move across the region bring rain chance for tonight with breezy conditions a low of 57.

Tomorrow if your going Black Friday shopping don’t forget your umbrella the rain continues with breezy conditions a high of 62.

The weekend is looking nice with sunny skies and temperatures in the 70s .Early next week will be similar to the weekend ,mostly sunny highs in the 70s to low 80s .

Have a great day.

