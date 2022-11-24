Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Thanksgiving weather

By Yolanda Villarreal
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 7:21 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Happy Thanksgiving waking up to another foggy and rainy morning in the 50s .

Warmer today rain chance diminish during the day with cloudy skies and some sun a high of 73.

A cold front will move across the region bring rain chance for tonight with breezy conditions a low of 57.

Tomorrow if your going Black Friday shopping don’t forget your umbrella the rain continues with breezy conditions a high of 62.

The weekend is looking nice with sunny skies and temperatures in the 70s .Early next week will be similar to the weekend ,mostly sunny highs in the 70s to low 80s .

Have a great day.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident reported on Loop 20 and McPherson
Border Patrol agent taken to hospital after accident in north Laredo
Central Laredo barricade
Update: Barricaded subject detained by Laredo Police after hours long standoff
Pedro Veliz, 51
Owner of Laredo construction company arrested for theft
Laredo girl selected as first International Child Model
Laredo girl selected as first International Child Model
Barricaded man arrested after intense standoff with Laredo police
Barricaded man arrested after intense standoff with Laredo police

Latest News

Wednesday 7 Day Forecast
Slight Shower Chance With Front From the Rockies
Fog and light rain
Not much of a change
Tuesday 7 Day Forecast
Still Cool and Damp, Drier Late Thursday
Light rain
Another cool day