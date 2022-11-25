Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Black Friday showers

By Yolanda Villarreal
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 7:42 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Good morning don’t forget your umbrellas if your going to go Black Friday shopping because the rain will continue .

Patch fog and mist this morning temperature in the upper 50s .

Today will not be much of a change from previous days cloudy, light rain and windy in the afternoon a high of 63 .

Tonight cloudy with rain a low of 47.

Most of South Texas has had a soggy week but there some good news as the front moves across the area , drier air will clear up the skies for the weekend sunny and pleasenat temperatures highs in the 70s.

Next week will be a bit warm highs in the mid 70s to low 80s and next cold front by mid week will bring highs back to near normal then below normal Thursday.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle accident reported on Thursday morning
Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash with SUV
Pedro Veliz, 51
Owner of Laredo construction company arrested for theft
Laredo girl selected as first International Child Model
Laredo girl selected as first International Child Model
Accident reported on Loop 20 and McPherson
Border Patrol agent taken to hospital after accident in north Laredo
Barricaded man arrested after intense standoff with Laredo police
Barricaded man arrested after intense standoff with Laredo police

Latest News

Thursday 7 Day Forecast
Showers Friday, Then Bright Sunshine Saturday
Morning fog with rain chances
Thanksgiving weather
Wednesday 7 Day Forecast
Slight Shower Chance With Front From the Rockies
Fog and light rain
Not much of a change