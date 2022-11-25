Black Friday showers

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Good morning don’t forget your umbrellas if your going to go Black Friday shopping because the rain will continue .

Patch fog and mist this morning temperature in the upper 50s .

Today will not be much of a change from previous days cloudy, light rain and windy in the afternoon a high of 63 .

Tonight cloudy with rain a low of 47.

Most of South Texas has had a soggy week but there some good news as the front moves across the area , drier air will clear up the skies for the weekend sunny and pleasenat temperatures highs in the 70s.

Next week will be a bit warm highs in the mid 70s to low 80s and next cold front by mid week will bring highs back to near normal then below normal Thursday.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.