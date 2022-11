LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A developing low pressure system near the coast, along with rising air will produce clouds tall enough to produce showers late tonight and on Friday. Much drier air will follow with bright sunshine during the weekend. Warmer southerly winds with 70′s will return Sunday, we may top 80F on Tuesday.

