Texas DPS Awards Students for their Achievements

Students from Juarez-Lincoln Elementary like Nevaeh Willis love to learn new things at her school.

Nevaeh says her favorite subject is math and likes to get good grades, but also Zachary Aguilar, who is another top “A” student in his class.

He dreams of becoming an Astronaut or an Engineer.

However, students like Nevaeh and Zachary are some of the tops of their class and the Texas Department of Public Safety are rewarding their efforts.

“We give them a small trophy, but this specific year, we gave gift certificates to the parents, because without the parents this goal wouldn’t be met by the student”, says Sargent Erick Estrada from DPS.

Part of their “Champions of Education Program”, helps encourage students to get good grades.

“This program applies to small cities like Rio Bravo, El Cenizo, Encinal & Cotulla. It’s full support, and it’s a teamwork which doesn’t involve the student but also involves the school and staff”, Estrada says.

Abby Saldana, a teacher and the mother of a student who also received an award says this voucher will help many families in need.

“After covid, everything just went up, so of course, it is a big help. Now with the voucher, we’re going to use it for the same purpose to buy and provide our thanksgiving meal”, adds Saldana.

Saldana encourages students to get good grades, and parents to get more involved with their kids’ education.

