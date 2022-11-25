Tips for Shoppers this Holiday Season

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The busiest shopping season is upon us with Black Friday kicking off the five-day holiday shopping period.

The National Retail Federation expects a record 166.3 million consumers to shop between Friday and Monday, which is the highest estimate since 2017.

While shoppers are itching to get the best deals there are some tips to keep in mind to avoid falling victim to a scam or getting a product you didn’t expect.

Whether you are on the hunt for a deal online or in-store, Jason Meza, the Senior Regional Director for Better Business Bureau says to look into products that pique your interest.

“Research before you head out,” said Meza.

Meza encourages in-person shoppers to know the deals ahead of time and read the fine print.

“If it’s a doorbuster or a time-sensitive sale just know that some discounts are only applied online or in-store,” said Meza.

For consumers opting out of the long store lines and choosing to shop online, Meza has a trick to know you’re purchasing from a secure website.

”Look for the ‘HTTPS,’” said Meza. “The ‘s’ signifies secure, meaning the retailers, the merchant has actually gone through and verified their site and you’re going down a path that’s been encrypted,” he added.

The BBB representative also wants to warn shoppers of some top counterfeit products in the market.

“‘Nike’ is the most frequently used brand that’s been resold or repurposed,” said Meza. “Other top brands include NFL clothing, Apple gadgets, Louis Vuitton handbags, Tiffany jewelry, (and) LEGO toys,” he added.

The final tip the BBB has for consumers is to use a credit card, it is easier to dispute charges for products you didn’t ask for or fraudulent purchases.

For more information on products or retailers visit the BBB website.

