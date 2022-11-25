Shop Local
US FCC bans sales, import of Chinese tech from Huawei, ZTE

FILE - In this Sept. 26, 2018 file photo, visitors walk past a display from Chinese technology firm ZTE at the PT Expo in Beijing. The U.S. is banning the sale of communications equipment made by Chinese companies Huawei and ZTE and restricting the use of some China-made video surveillance systems, citing an “unacceptable risk” to national security. The 5-member Federal Communications Commission said Friday, Nov. 25, 2022 it has voted unanimously to adopt new rules that will block the importation or sale of certain technology products that pose security risks.(AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 4:17 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. is banning the sale of communications equipment made by Chinese companies Huawei and ZTE and restricting the use of some China-made video surveillance systems, citing an “unacceptable risk” to national security.

The five-member Federal Communications Commission said Friday it has voted unanimously to adopt new rules that will block the importation or sale of certain technology products that pose security risks to U.S. critical infrastructure. It’s the latest in a years-long escalation of U.S. restrictions of Chinese technology that began with President Donald Trump and has continued under President Joe Biden’s administration.

“The FCC is committed to protecting our national security by ensuring that untrustworthy communications equipment is not authorized for use within our borders, and we are continuing that work here,” said FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel, a Democrat, in a prepared statement.

Huawei declined comment Friday. Along with Huawei and ZTE, the order affects products made by companies such as Hikvision and Dahua, makers of widely used video surveillance cameras.

The FCC’s order applies to future authorizations of equipment, though the agency leaves open the possibility it could revoke previous authorizations.

“Our unanimous decision represents the first time in FCC history that we have voted to prohibit the authorization of new equipment based on national security concerns,” tweeted Brendan Carr, a Republican FCC commissioner.

Carr added that as “a result of our order, no new Huawei or ZTE equipment can be approved. And no new Dahua, Hikvision, or Hytera gear can be approved unless they assure the FCC that their gear won’t be used for public safety, security of government facilities, & other national security purposes.”

