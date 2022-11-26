Shop Local
Black Friday Deals Kicks Off in the Gateway City

Hundreds of Laredoans and Visitors are getting the best deals in several stores
By Cecilia Treviño
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 8:43 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
LAREDO, Tx. -

166 million people across the nation are expected to shop this Black Friday weekend according to the national retail federation.

One of them was Candice who went out and about in a mall in Laredo.

She says she scored some Christmas décor in Dillards and took advantage of great offers in Victoria’s Secret.

According to the international monetary fund, inflation is forecasted to rise to almost 9% in 2022 from less than 5% in 2021 on top of that online shopping has also competed against in-person shopping. But still, shoppers like Bradford Barron said his experience on Friday has been similar to years before.

And he had a successful Black Friday in the gateway city.

And after two years of the pandemic, shoppers said the in-person experience is finally feeling like it did before.

