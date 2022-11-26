Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Local Laredoan Wins Triathlon Competition

Carlos Pena wins 1st place in DECA-Ironman in Mexico
By Christian Del Rio
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 8:14 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. -

Carlos Pena is a 40-year-old laredoan who found his passion through intense challenges, especially in triathlons.

Pena has competed in more than 29 triathlons called “Ironman”, which he has recently come back from one hosted in Guanajuato, Mexico.

Although this one was a bit different...

Called “DECA-Ironman”, this consists in completing 10 Ironman triathlons in 10 days.

Each day, athletes swim for approximately 2.4 miles, ride a bike for more than 110 miles, and finish the day with a 26-mile run.

Pena says one of his greatest achievements has been participating in 10 triathlons back-to-back, which has placed 1st place against other athletes from around the world.

But in order to be part of the competition, he says one has to focus on discipline, training day and night, and fueling up with the right food like pizza, tacos, and other street food (with due moderation).

Pena says he’s ready to tackle another triathlon in Brazil next year.

