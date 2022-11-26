Shop Local
TABC Warns Community the Dangers of Underage Drinking

Five businesses have received violations over the past year in the Gateway city
By Cecilia Treviño
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 8:43 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
LAREDO, Tx. -

With the holiday season in full swing, the Texas alcoholic beverage commission, also known as TABC, warns the community about the dangers of underage drinking.

TABC’s Chris Porter says they continue working to make businesses accountable for selling alcohol to customers either underage or already intoxicated.

He says they remind businesses this is the perfect time to train their employees on the signs of intoxication.

Additionally, it is the businesses’ responsibility to prevent alcohol-related accidents such as DWI fatalities or assaults.

Five businesses have received violations over the past year in Laredo.

They include Sam’s Liquor, stripes on Jacaman road, Mario’s Liquor Store, Stripes on HWY 359, which sold alcohol to some minors, and TKO sports café sold to an intoxicated customer.

