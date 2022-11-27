Accident reported in North Laredo.

Shop Local
By KGNS Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 11:02 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - An accident happened on the evening of Saturday, November 26, 2022, close to 7:30 o’clock.

Laredo Police could be seen near the intersection of Del Mar Boulevard and Springfield Avenue.

The video shows at least two cars were involved in the accident.

Currently, no injuries have been reported.

