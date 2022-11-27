Accident reported in North Laredo.

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - An accident happened on the evening of Saturday, November 26, 2022, close to 7:30 o’clock.

Laredo Police could be seen near the intersection of Del Mar Boulevard and Springfield Avenue.

The video shows at least two cars were involved in the accident.

Currently, no injuries have been reported.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.