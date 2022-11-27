Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Recount underway for Laredo City Council Dist. 2 race

By Yocelin Gallardo
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 11:13 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A recount for the Laredo City Council District 2 race began Saturday and will resume Sunday.

The Webb County Elections Office started to recount the race’s ballot after one candidate requested it last week.

As previously reported on Election Day the results for the District 2 race indicated only 6 votes separated the two candidates, Ricardo “Richie” Rangel Jr., and Daisy Campos Rodriguez.

Last week, Rangel told KGNS he would request a recount.

Jose Luis Castillo, Webb County Elections Administrator, said the recount was paused at around 10 p.m. Saturday and will resume Sunday.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle accident reported on Thursday morning
Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash with SUV
Local Laredoan Wins Triathlon Competition
Local Laredoan Wins Triathlon Competition
Teen sex-trafficking victim dies by suicide
Laredo girl selected as first International Child Model
Laredo girl selected as first International Child Model
TABC Warns Community the Dangers of Underage Drinking
TABC Warns Community the Dangers of Underage Drinking

Latest News

Small Business Saturday in Laredo, Kiki's Snacks
Shop owners look to Small Business Saturday
Woman in serious condition after a multi-vehicle accident reported near mile marker 8
Woman reportedly in serious condition after multi-vehicle crash near mile maker 8
An accident was reported in North Laredo.
Accident reported in North Laredo
An accident was reported in North Laredo.
Accident reported in North Laredo.