Recount underway for Laredo City Council Dist. 2 race

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A recount for the Laredo City Council District 2 race began Saturday and will resume Sunday.

The Webb County Elections Office started to recount the race’s ballot after one candidate requested it last week.

As previously reported on Election Day the results for the District 2 race indicated only 6 votes separated the two candidates, Ricardo “Richie” Rangel Jr., and Daisy Campos Rodriguez.

Last week, Rangel told KGNS he would request a recount.

Jose Luis Castillo, Webb County Elections Administrator, said the recount was paused at around 10 p.m. Saturday and will resume Sunday.

