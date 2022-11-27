Shop Local
Shop owners look to Small Business Saturday

By Yocelin Gallardo
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 12:05 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It’s one of the busiest weekends of the year for shoppers. It’s also a critical weekend for small retailers as they hope the people in Webb County rally around Small Business Saturday and shop local.

“Small Business Saturday,” celebrates supporting local small businesses for purchases-- instead of giant retailers.

A recent QuickBooks survey, found 80% of small businesses say this holiday season is more important to their overall financial picture than it was last year.

On Saturday morning, “Kiki’s Snacks” in Laredo welcomed customers in hopes many would spend big bucks there during this busy holiday shopping weekend.

Owner, Anna Rivera, says her small business depends on the community’s support, especially with such rare items it offers.

Rivera goes on to say the shop focuses on selling Korean, and Japanese snacks and looks to provide unique options for those looking to shop this holiday season.

According to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, when you support a local business your spending benefits your city and neighborhood through sales tax.

