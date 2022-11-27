Shop Local
Woman reportedly in serious condition after multi-vehicle crash near mile maker 8

By Yocelin Gallardo
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 11:49 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A 28-year-old woman is reportedly in serious condition after being thrown out of a car during an accident Saturday afternoon.

According to officials with the Laredo Fire Department, a multi-vehicle accident was reported along I-35 near mile maker 8 at around noon.

The report from LFD stated crews found a woman who had allegedly struck a barrier and was thrown out of a car. It is not clear if she was a driver, or how many other cars were involved.

Paramedics treated and transported the patient to a Laredo hospital.

