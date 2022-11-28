City Council to discuss Concord Hills extension project

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Traffic improvements for south Laredo could be in store for the near future.

In order for this to happen, the City of Laredo would partner with the Webb County-City of Laredo Regional Mobility Authority.

If approved, this would allow the Concord Hills project to extend from Los Presidentes Avenue to the Wormser Road-Lomas Del Sur Boulevard extension.

Back in September, the Regional Mobility Authority supported the allocation of one-million dollars to fund the development of the Concord Hills project.

The city’s portion of the money will come from the capital improvement fund.

