City Council to discuss plan to settle issues pertaining to UniTrade Stadium

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - During Monday’s Laredo City Council meeting, members will discuss the city’s plan to settle issues related to Uni-Trade Stadium.

One item is asking council members to consider hiring Leyendecker Construction for stadium enhancements in an amount not to exceed $8.6 million dollars.

Also, Sepulveda Associates Architects will present to council a facilities assessment report.

While these two topics will be discussed before the public, other items will be talked about in executive session.

Council will hear from attorney’s regarding a potential lease offer by the Tecolotes as well as lease issues and possible litigation with STX Venue Management of Uni-Trade Stadium.

The City of Laredo cut ties with STX Venue Management last month.

