Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Eating more flavonols may help memory, study says

A new study says diets with more flavonols, found in fruits, vegetables and wine, could improve...
A new study says diets with more flavonols, found in fruits, vegetables and wine, could improve mental strength and slow memory loss.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 9:39 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Having a salad with a glass of merlot may help you hold onto cherished memories longer.

A new study published in the Neurology medical journal says diets with more flavonols could improve mental strength and slow memory loss.

Flavonols are antioxidants found in foods like fruits, vegetables, tea and wine.

Researchers say the results of their tests held true even after adjustments were made for other factors, such as age and tobacco intake.

The findings are based on nearly 1,000 elderly people with no dementia signs over a seven-year period.

Researchers do admit that there are limitations to their conclusion, and it is not known whether the benefits are long term.

They say more studies on isolated flavonoid effects need to be done.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car accident generic
Woman in serious condition after multiple-vehicle crash near mile marker 8
An accident was reported in North Laredo.
Accident reported in North Laredo
Teen sex-trafficking victim dies by suicide
The tally y is in after close to 20 hours of manually recounting ballots
Rodriguez keeps lead after Laredo City Council Dist. 2 race recount
Laredo City Council Dist. 2 Race Recount Resumes Sunday
Recount underway for Laredo City Council Dist. 2 race

Latest News

TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein said Smells was returned safely and enjoyed Thanksgiving at its...
Cat found in checked luggage enjoys Thanksgiving at home
A citywide notice to boil water was issued in Houston. (KPRC via CNN Newsource)
Water boil order issued for more than 2 million in Houston
Lava flows downslope hours after Mauna Loa's eruption.
STILLS: Mauna Loa lava flows
FILE - People pay their respects at a makeshift memorial near the scene of a mass shooting at a...
Buffalo gunman pleads guilty in racist supermarket massacre
Jill Biden speaks on White House holiday decor theme.
Jill Biden speaks on White House holiday décor theme