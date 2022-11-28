Laredo Mayor proposes name change at Laredo International Airport

Shop Local
By KGNS Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 10:47 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Before completing his eight years in office, Laredo Mayor Pete Saenz has proposed that the city rename the Laredo International Airport after a well-known lawmaker from Laredo.

On the agenda for Monday’s City Council meeting is an item from Saenz that calls on council members to vote on naming the Laredo airport after Congressman Henry Cuellar.

Cuellar is a native Laredoan who represents the 28th Congressional District.

He was recently re-elected to his ninth term in office.

Saenz said the congressman has been instrumental in allocating federal funds to the airport over the years.

The Laredo City Council meets monday night at 5:30 over at City Hall.

