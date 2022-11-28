Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Man wanted for aggravated sexual assault of a child

By KGNS Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 11:30 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A man is wanted in connection to a sexual assault case of a minor.

Daniel Zepeda Jr., 23, is wanted by the Webb County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say Zepeda is wanted on the aggravated assault and manufacture of a controlled substance.

His last known address is the 3600 block of Corpus Christi Street in Laredo, Texas.

He’s described as having brown eyes, black hair, weighs 160lbs, and stands at 5′6.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to call 956-415-2878.

All calls will remain anonymous.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car accident generic
Woman in serious condition after multiple-vehicle crash near mile marker 8
An accident was reported in North Laredo.
Accident reported in North Laredo
Teen sex-trafficking victim dies by suicide
The tally y is in after close to 20 hours of manually recounting ballots
Rodriguez keeps lead after Laredo City Council Dist. 2 race recount
Laredo City Council Dist. 2 Race Recount Resumes Sunday
Recount underway for Laredo City Council Dist. 2 race

Latest News

City Council to discuss Concord Hills extension project
City Council to discuss Concord Hills extension project
City Council to discuss Concord Hills extension project
City Council to discuss Concord Hills extension project
City Council to discuss plan to settle issues pertaining to UniTrade Stadium
City Council to discuss plan to settle issues pertaining to UniTrade Stadium
File photo: UniTrade
City Council to discuss plan to settle issues pertaining to UniTrade Stadium
Gunfire reported in Nuevo Laredo after arrest of alleged crime boss
Gunfire reported in Nuevo Laredo after arrest of alleged crime boss