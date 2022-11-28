Shop Local
Open Court: Trial of Juan David Ortiz, ex-Border Patrol agent accused of murdering 4 women

By KGNS Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 10:03 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
BEXAR COUNTY, TX (KGNS) - After four years, the trial will get underway for the former federal agent accused of 2018 killing spree.

Juan David Ortiz will be in a Bexar County courtroom on Monday, this comes after a change-of-venue request was granted.

Ortiz was originally set to face the death penalty if convicted but Webb County District Attorney Isidro Alaniz chose not to pursue that option.

Alaniz stated that the victims’ families agreed to the change of venue and that it would also speed up the trial from four weeks to maybe two.

He is accused of killing four women; Melissa Ramirez, Claudia Anne Luera, Griselda Cantu, and Jannelle Ortiz in Laredo back in 2018.

You can watch watch the trial on KSAT’s YouTube channel.

For more headlines. click here.

Gunfire reported in Nuevo Laredo after arrest of alleged crime boss