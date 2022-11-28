Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Present at the pump: National gas price average could dip below $3 by Christmas

According to Gas Buddy, the most common U.S. gas price drivers see is $3.39 per gallon.
According to Gas Buddy, the most common U.S. gas price drivers see is $3.39 per gallon.
By Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 1:35 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – As millions of Americans hit the road for Thanksgiving, the nation’s average gas prices continued dropping coast to coast.

The national average cost of fuel is $3.52 per gallon, down 22.7 cents from a month ago, according to Gas Buddy, continuing a downward trend for the third straight week in a row.

“It’s entirely possible the national average price of gasoline could fall under $3 per gallon by Christmas, which would be a huge gift to unwrap for motorists after a dizzying year at the pump,” Gas Buddy analyst Patrick De Haan said in a media release.

According to Gas Buddy, the most common U.S. gas price drivers see is $3.39 per gallon.

Gas Buddy reports the states with the lowest average prices include Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas. Hawaii, California and Nevada maintain the highest average prices.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car accident generic
Woman in serious condition after multiple-vehicle crash near mile marker 8
File photo: Nuevo Laredo Mexico
Gunfire reported in Nuevo Laredo after arrest of alleged crime boss
Juan David Ortiz, ex-Border Patrol agent accused of murdering 4 women
Open Court: Trial of Juan David Ortiz, ex-Border Patrol agent accused of murdering 4 women
An accident was reported in North Laredo.
Accident reported in North Laredo
Man wanted for aggravated assault
Man wanted for aggravated sexual assault of a child

Latest News

National rail strike could cost holiday shoppers
National rail strike could throw holiday shopping off the rails
Strong storms are expected to hit parts of the South on Tuesday. (CNN)
Forecasters warn of tornado threat in parts of the South
FILE - This Oct. 3, 2016, photo, provided by the Martin County Sheriff's Office, shows Austin...
Judge accepts insanity plea deal for man in face-biting case
A citywide notice to boil water was issued in Houston. (KPRC via CNN Newsource)
Water boil order issued for more than 2 million in Houston
John Armstrong is charged with assault with a deadly weapon.
Police: Family Monopoly game night turns violent, leads to shooting