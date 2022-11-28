Rodriguez keeps lead after Laredo City Council Dist. 2 race recount

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The tally is in after close to 20 hours of recounting ballots. The Webb County Elections Office spent the weekend recounting ballots for Laredo City Council District 2 race after a recount was requested by one of the candidates last week.

After Election Day on November 8, 2022, only 6 votes separated candidates Ricardo “Richie” Rangel and Daisy Campos Rodriguez. Shortly, after Rangel requested a manual recount to be done.

The Webb County Election Administrator, Jose Luis Castillo said he along with about 20 volunteers manually recounted the ballots for 14 hours on Saturday, paused at around 10 p.m., and then finished up on Sunday after 4 hours.

Castillo reported that this time around Rodriguez received 1,956 votes, Rangel got 1,945, and 250 ballots left the District 2 race blank.

Rodriguez maintained her lead, but now, with an 11-vote difference.

Castillo said he will now turn over the new results to City of Laredo officials to be canvassed.

After the recount results were made public on Sunday evening, Rangel released a statement saying the recount had left many unanswered questions for him, but did not say whether is planned to take legal action.

Full statement:

“We want to first thank the elections office for their hard work during the recount and general election.

We also want to thank all of our supporters for their continuing hard work and support.

Unfortunately, the deliberate and illegal conduct of a few threatens all of this hard work. The official elections records prove that illegal and ineligible ballots were cast in this race and changed the outcome. A small group falsified their addresses and voted in a race in which they were not eligible. These votes must be challenged to protect the integrity of this election and the democratic process.

Candidates should respect election results, even when they are close. And candidates should also respect the elections laws and play by the rules.

The recount results raised more questions instead of providing answers. The discrepancy between the official election night results and the recount should be explained to maintain voter faith in our elections.” -Ricardo Rangel

