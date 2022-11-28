Shop Local
By Yolanda Villarreal
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 7:31 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -It’s the start of the week and its going to be warm; give yourself some extra time this morning there’s a fog advisory until 10am .

Cool morning in the 50s then warming up for today partly to mostly sunny a high of 78.

Tonight increasing clouds and warm a low of 66.

Possible fog tomorrow morning a high in the upper 80s warm and humid.

This week highs will seem like riding a roll coaster starting of in the upper 70 and 80s then by the middle of the week temperatures will take a dip and then increase once again.

Have a great day.

