Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 7:31 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -It’s the start of the week and its going to be warm; give yourself some extra time this morning there’s a fog advisory until 10am .
Cool morning in the 50s then warming up for today partly to mostly sunny a high of 78.
Tonight increasing clouds and warm a low of 66.
Possible fog tomorrow morning a high in the upper 80s warm and humid.
This week highs will seem like riding a roll coaster starting of in the upper 70 and 80s then by the middle of the week temperatures will take a dip and then increase once again.
