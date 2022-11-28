Women’s City Club donates blankets and tables to Bethany House

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A nonprofit organization is continuing its efforts to help a Laredo shelter just before the start of the winter season.

On Monday morning, the Women’s City Club donated 12 new tables and 120 bed sheets to the Bethany House of Laredo.

The dining sets will be used for the transitional housing units that the Bethany has available to families without a home and the sheets are used for those who stay overnight.

Monica Bautista with the Bethany House say that every year, the Women’s City Club finds a way to lend them a helping hand.

“Women’s City Club has been very generous with Bethany House for many years, they always support us every year with different items,” said Bautista. “This year the value of the donation is close to 3200 dollars, but every year they have been very generous with us not only with these items, but they have been covering a lot of different needs for the shelter and the dining room as well.”

The new blankets and tables will replace the old ones at the Bethany House.

The Women’s City Club was able to acquire the funds through the many fundraisers that it hosts throughout the years.

