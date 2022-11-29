17th annual Mission Give Laredo takes place this weekend

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - In observance of the giving season, Bethany House and Sames Kia are gearing up for their 17th annual Mission Give Laredo event.

Every year, Bethany House sets up at the 6200 block of San Dario Avenue to collect supplies such as clothes, non-perishable food items, and monetary donations. They also welcome household items in good condition along with hygiene products and blankets.

People can drop off your donations Saturday, December 2 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 6621 San Dario Avenue.

Any little donation could help go a long way.

