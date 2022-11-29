Binational group recognized for its work on both sides of the border

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Four members of the Binational Laredo group Dos Laredo were recognized on Monday when Laredo Mayor Pete Saenz presented the group with the key to the city.

Those honored were Gerry Schwebel, Juan Carlos Mendoza, the Mexico Consul as well as the United States Consul, Deanna Kim and the coordinator of the group, Jorge Viñals.

The organization has been working for the benefit of both Laredo and Nuevo Laredo communities for many years.

They say the work they do is important for quality of life and economic development as well as creation of jobs on both sides of the border.

“This is one recognition that really belongs to so many others that over the course of the years has played a binational role in placing both Laredo and Nuevo Laredo at the forefront as the number one port for North America” said Schwebel.

The Dos Laredo group has worked together with both cities and community leaders for more than 35 years.

