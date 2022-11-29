Shop Local
Countywide polling sites approved for future elections

Elections office extends hours
By Roger Uvalle
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 4:35 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - The Secretary of State has approved the continued use of Webb County polling sites not only for the runoff election but for every election moving forward -- that’s as long as the Webb County Elections Office keeps up with the state’s requirements.

According to the Webb County Elections Office administrator, Jose Luis Castillo, state inspectors came to Webb County in November, on Election Day, to look at the countywide polling sites. Inspectors eventually deemed it a success and approved the use of the sites for future elections.

This year’s runoff elections only involve city races -- district one, district six, and the race for mayor -- so there will only be locations within the city limits.

For early voting, there will be five main polling sites which will be: the McKendrick Ochoa Salinas Branch Library located at 1920 Palo Blanco Street, the City Hall Annex located at 1102 Bob Bullock Loop, the Laredo Fire Department Administration building located at 616 E Del Mar Boulevard, the Barbara Fasken Recreation Center located at 15201 Cerralvo Drive, and the main site at the Billy Hall Jr. Administrative building located at 110 Washington Street.

Early voting for the runoffs starts Wednesday, November 30, and lasts until Tuesday, December 13. This year, the hours will be extended, meaning early voting hours will be Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. To 8 p.m. and on Sunday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Election Day is Saturday, December 17.

