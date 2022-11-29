DPS Troopers find 50 undocumented immigrants in conex box

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Over four-dozen undocumented immigrants are taken into custody after authorities searched an area junkyard.

The discovery was made on Monday, Nov. 28 at around 8 p.m. when special agents from the Texas DPS Criminal Investigations Division located a truck tractor suspected of concealing several undocumetned immigrants at a junkyard on Highway 359.

Agents approached the trailer and multiple people got out on foot and attempted to evade authorities.

Officers searched the property and found 50 undocumetned immigrants inside a Conex box.

Authorities also confirmed that the semi-trailer was reported stolen out of the Laredo Police Department.

The illegal immigrants, 35 males, ten females, and seven juveniles from Mexico, Guatemala, and El Salvador, were turned over to Border Patrol for processing.

