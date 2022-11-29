Early Voting for runoff elections starts tomorrow

WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - According to the Webb County Elections Administrator Jose Luis Castillo, the Secretary of State has approved the continued use of Webb County polling sites for the runoff election.

Early voting for the runoffs starts on Wednesday, November 30, and lasts until Tuesday, December 13. This year, the hours will be extended. That means early voting hours will be Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. To 8 p.m. and on Sunday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Election Day is Saturday, December 17. The runoffs are for districts one and six and the mayoral race.

