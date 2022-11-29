Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Early Voting for runoff elections starts tomorrow

By KGNS Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 12:31 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - According to the Webb County Elections Administrator Jose Luis Castillo, the Secretary of State has approved the continued use of Webb County polling sites for the runoff election.

Early voting for the runoffs starts on Wednesday, November 30, and lasts until Tuesday, December 13. This year, the hours will be extended. That means early voting hours will be Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. To 8 p.m. and on Sunday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Election Day is Saturday, December 17. The runoffs are for districts one and six and the mayoral race.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo: Nuevo Laredo Mexico
Gunfire reported in Nuevo Laredo after arrest of alleged crime boss
Juan David Ortiz, ex-Border Patrol agent accused of murdering 4 women
Open Court: Trial of Juan David Ortiz, ex-Border Patrol agent accused of murdering 4 women
Car accident generic
Woman in serious condition after multiple-vehicle crash near mile marker 8
Man wanted for aggravated assault
Man wanted for aggravated sexual assault of a child
File photo: Laredo International Airport
Laredo Mayor proposes name change at Laredo International Airport

Latest News

Give back to Laredo Film Society on Giving Tuesday
Give back to the Laredo Film Society on ‘Giving Tuesday’
Give back to the Laredo Film Society on ‘Giving Tuesday’
Give back to the Laredo Film Society on ‘Giving Tuesday’
Laredo City Council discusses the future of Tecolotes
Laredo City Council discusses the future of Tecolotes
Doctores de Laredo Acusados de Fraude
Laredo Health community needs your help