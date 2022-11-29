Shop Local
Give back to the Laredo Film Society on ‘Giving Tuesday’

By KGNS Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 12:47 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - While Thanksgiving is over and done with, Tuesday is ‘Giving Tuesday’, a time to give back to people organizations in need of funds.

Several organizations in the Laredo area are hosting various fundraisers to get involved in the giving theme; one in particular is the Laredo Film Society.

LFS is a nonprofit organization that seeks to spark conversation about current events through the art of film.

The organization screens all kinds of films from documentaries, short films and independent films.

They also hold holiday film screenings to get the community into the spirit.

For more information on how to get involved and how you can make a donation you can click here.

