Holiday events happening in Laredo

By KGNS Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 4:26 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It might be 86 degrees outside, but a couple of spots will be transformed into a winter wonderland.

There are two events happening on Tuesday that are guaranteed to get you into the Yuletide spirit.

Texas A&M International University is going to kick off the holiday season with its annual tree lighting ceremony.

That is set to happen at 6 p.m. at the Sue and Radcliffe Killam Library front lawn.

Then over at the Jovita Idar “El Progreso” Park, the City of Laredo will be hosting a winter wonderland tree lightning event that will also start at 6 p.m.

District Five park to turn into Winter Wonderland
District Five park to turn into Winter Wonderland(KGNS)

The Sames Auto Arena is also preparing for its big Navidad Fest which is set to hit the ice this Wednesday, Nov. 30 at 4 p.m.

Sames Auto Arena to hold Navidad Fest
Sames Auto Arena to hold Navidad Fest(KGNS)

All of the events are free and open to the public.

