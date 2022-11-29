Holiday events happening in Laredo
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It might be 86 degrees outside, but a couple of spots will be transformed into a winter wonderland.
There are two events happening on Tuesday that are guaranteed to get you into the Yuletide spirit.
Texas A&M International University is going to kick off the holiday season with its annual tree lighting ceremony.
That is set to happen at 6 p.m. at the Sue and Radcliffe Killam Library front lawn.
Then over at the Jovita Idar “El Progreso” Park, the City of Laredo will be hosting a winter wonderland tree lightning event that will also start at 6 p.m.
The Sames Auto Arena is also preparing for its big Navidad Fest which is set to hit the ice this Wednesday, Nov. 30 at 4 p.m.
All of the events are free and open to the public.
For more headlines. click here.
Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.