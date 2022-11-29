Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ is coming back to theaters

"It's a Wonderful Life" will be shown at nearly 900 movie theaters nationwide for two nights...
"It's a Wonderful Life" will be shown at nearly 900 movie theaters nationwide for two nights only.(Paramount Pictures/Pixabay)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 11:13 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – In honor of its 75th anniversary, “It’s a Wonderful Life” will be coming back to theaters.

The Christmas classic will be shown at nearly 900 movie theaters nationwide for two nights only. You’ll be able to catch the film Dec. 18 and 21.

The movie premiered in New York on Dec. 20, 1946, and was followed by its nationwide release on Jan. 7, 1947, according to IMDb.

For tickets or to see if “It’s a Wonderful Life” is coming to a theater near you, click here.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo: Nuevo Laredo Mexico
Gunfire reported in Nuevo Laredo after arrest of alleged crime boss
Juan David Ortiz, ex-Border Patrol agent accused of murdering 4 women
Open Court: Trial of Juan David Ortiz, ex-Border Patrol agent accused of murdering 4 women
Car accident generic
Woman in serious condition after multiple-vehicle crash near mile marker 8
Man wanted for aggravated assault
Man wanted for aggravated sexual assault of a child
File photo: Laredo International Airport
Laredo Mayor proposes name change at Laredo International Airport

Latest News

Several hundred people were forced to leave home because of the broken water main.
Residents flee flooded homes by boat due to broken water pipe in Massachusetts
A fan speaks out about the environment ahead of a U.S. vs. Iran World Cup match in Qatar on...
Fans talk ahead of US vs. Iran World Cup game
The Supreme Court is seen on Election Day in Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
Supreme Court wrestles with Biden’s deportation policy
Iranian and US supporters pose for a photo before the World Cup group B soccer match between...
US, Iran fans mingle in Qatar ahead of World Cup clash
Kevin Johnson was convicted in 2007 in the 2005 killing of a Kirkwood, Missouri, police officer.
Missouri prepares to execute man for killing officer in 2005