Laredo Airport terminal to be named after Henry Cuellar

By Cecilia Treviño
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 11:00 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The terminal at Laredo’s airport now has a new name.

In a unanimous vote, a proposal by Mayor Pete Saenz to name the terminal after Congressman Henry Cuellar passed.

During the discussion, clarification was made by Laredo Airport Director Gilberto Sanchez that to rename an entire airport after an individual would prove to be costly and tedious.

It would also need to go through FAA regulations and changes; however, to honor individuals, cities across the country opt to rename airport terminals.

Sanchez cited the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport with the Barbara Jordan Terminal and the San Francisco International Airport with the Harvey Milk Terminal.

After a brief discussion, Council moved to rename the terminal and have the designated signage placed throughout the airport depicting the ‘Congressman Henry Cuellar Terminal’.

