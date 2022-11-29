Laredo City Council approves renovations for Uni-Trade Stadium

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s been over a decade since Uni-Trade Stadium was built and since then it has seen its fair share of changes as well as upgrades.

During Monday night’s City Council meeting, it was one of the hot topics up for discussion.

The majority of the council members approved giving the stadium an upgrade.

Newly selected council members for District 2 Daisy Rodriguez & District 3 Melissa Cigarroa, Council members for District 4 Alberto Torres, District 5 Ruben Gutierrez and District 7 Vanessa Perez all voted in favor of the upgrades.

The upgrades include, new scoreboards, flooring, a new kitchen, and repairs for other areas of the facility.

During Monday’s meeting, the council in favor of the renovations decided to give Leyendecker Construction, the soul bidder the contract to make improvements to the stadium.

Officials say the renovations will cost 8.6 million dollars, but they state it will not affect taxpayers.

“The taxes are not going to go up just because of the fact that the Uni-Trade will a 8.6 million dollar renovation”, said Council member Gutierrez. “Fact of the matter is that we have a fund that it just for that sports venue tax, so the taxes are already just getting paid the citizens of Laredo. It was something that was implemented years ago. Their taxes are not going to go up because we’re spending this money on this venue.”

Council member for District 6 Dr. Marte Martinez and District 8 Alyssa Cigarroa were the only council members who voted against it.

It is expected that the Uni-Trade upgrades could begin by the first quarter of 2023. In case the Tecolotes and the City of Laredo come to an agreement and renovations have not been completed; Gutierrez said they would work with the team and construction company to provide a better way to accommodate playing times and construction work.

Coming up in our later newscasts, we hear from other city officials on their thoughts on the upgrade.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.