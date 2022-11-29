Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Laredo City Council discusses the future of Tecolotes

By Cecilia Treviño
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 10:27 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - During Monday night’s City Council meeting, a decision was made in regards to the future of the Tecolotes.

This comes just a month after City of Laredo officials agreed to cut ties with STX Venue Management leaving fans wondering if their team would continue playing in Laredo.

The item was discussed by City Council in and out of executive session.

The general manager of the Tecolotes Cuitlahuac Rodriguez said, “There’s money being offered. I believe the team is offering to pay a substantial amount of rent to use the stadium during the baseball season. We know that, at the end, that’s really what drives everything. So, the Tecolotes have made a substantial offer to the city council to keep using UniTrade Stadium.”

Rodriguez said the city accepted the team’s proposal to lease the offices for $3,000 a month during the off-season.

Council also decided to proceed with litigation with STX Laredo Management of UniTrade Stadium.

For more headlines. click here.

