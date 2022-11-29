Laredo Health community needs your help

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The Laredo Health Department is continuing to find out ways it can better serve the Laredo Community.

As a result, they are asking for the public to fill out a survey that will help the department identify some of the health needs of Laredo.

According to Health Equity Analyst Ryan Logan, the survey is part of a larger project for community health needs assessment.

Logan said the survey is a way to provide Laredoans with an opportunity to voice some of their concerns and health needs as well as what improvements they would like to see in the future.

