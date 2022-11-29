Laredo Health community needs your help

Shop Local
By KGNS Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 11:53 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The Laredo Health Department is continuing to find out ways it can better serve the Laredo Community.

As a result, they are asking for the public to fill out a survey that will help the department identify some of the health needs of Laredo.

According to Health Equity Analyst Ryan Logan, the survey is part of a larger project for community health needs assessment.

Logan said the survey is a way to provide Laredoans with an opportunity to voice some of their concerns and health needs as well as what improvements they would like to see in the future.

If you would like to take part in the assessment survey, you can click here.

