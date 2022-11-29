Laredo students to receive $40K in scholarships

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The San Antonio Area Foundation is reminding juniors in high school to apply for their Legacy scholarships offered only to students in Bexar and Webb counties.

One student from each high school in Laredo will receive a $40,000 scholarship. This is only the second year of the program.

Hernan Rozemberg from the San Antonio Area Foundation says this is one of the largest scholarship programs in the entire country, granting a total of $2 million in Legacy scholarships around the nation.

Rozemberg says this is a great opportunity for students in Laredo. “It gives each student, each of the 50 qualified recipients, $10,000 per year for the four years of college. So, that’s $40,000 dollars in total per student for the remainder of their college career. For students in Laredo, especially those that are headed to TAMIU, we’ve been told as of at least last year, that covers the entire tuition for their 4 years of college,” said Rozemberg.

He says granting juniors scholarships allows them to go into their senior year with more peace of mind and maybe even apply for other scholarships before graduating.

To apply for the Legacy scholarship, click here. The deadline to apply is Friday, December 16.

