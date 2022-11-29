LISD hosting flu shot clinics for students

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Independent School District continues to offer free flu shots to all its students.

On Tuesday, November 29, students at M.S. Ryan Elementary were able to get vaccinated.

A team of registered nurses has been visiting different campuses across the district to offer the vaccine to students. A parent or guardian has to present for the flu shot if the student is in pre-K thru kindergarten. For students in first grade through 12th grade, parents have to sign a permission slip that will allow students to get the shot.

Iris Herrera, a registered nurse, said “It’s important because we want everyone to be well protected, especially now that we’re seeing more respiratory problems in our community. We want to make sure that everybody is protected.”

A flu clinic is set to happen at Cigarroa Middle School on Wednesday, November 29 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

On Thursday, December 1, clinics will be taking place at Farias and Santa Maria elementary schools.

Nixon High School and the Trevino magnet schools will be hosting clinics on Friday, December 2.

Christen Elementary is having one on Tuesday, December 6.

If you have any questions you can call, 956-273-8063.

