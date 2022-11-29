Monday night’s Laredo City Council preview

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - On Monday night, Laredo City Council will meet to discuss several agenda items.

Before completing his eight years in office, Laredo Mayor Pete Saenz has proposed that the city rename the Laredo International Airport after a well-known lawmaker from Laredo.

On the agenda for Monday’s City Council meeting is an item from Saenz that calls on council members to vote on naming the Laredo airport after Congressman Henry Cuellar.

Cuellar is a native Laredoan who represents the 28th Congressional District.

He was recently re-elected to his ninth term in office.

Saenz said the congressman has been instrumental in allocating federal funds to the airport over the years.

Another item is asking council members to consider hiring Leyendecker Construction for stadium enhancements in an amount not to exceed $8.6 million dollars.

Also, Sepulveda Associates Architects will present to council a facilities assessment report.

While these two topics will be discussed before the public, other items will be talked about in executive session.

Council will hear from attorney’s regarding a potential lease offer by the Tecolotes as well as lease issues and possible litigation with STX Venue Management of Uni-Trade Stadium.

The City of Laredo cut ties with STX Venue Management last month.

These items and others will be discussed during Monday night’s City Council meeting.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.