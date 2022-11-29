Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Very warm

By Yolanda Villarreal
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 7:42 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Good morning it’s a cloudy and gloomy start to our day and some areas may experience patch fog until 9AM.

It’s going to feel like a summer day today with sunny skies and humid conditions a high of 86.

Tonight mostly clear and mild a low of 59.

Tonight into Wednesday morning a cold front will quickly move across South Texas , making it feel cool Wednesday night and Thursday.

The nice and cool temperatures won’t last long warming up through the weekend.

Have a great day.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo: Nuevo Laredo Mexico
Gunfire reported in Nuevo Laredo after arrest of alleged crime boss
Juan David Ortiz, ex-Border Patrol agent accused of murdering 4 women
Open Court: Trial of Juan David Ortiz, ex-Border Patrol agent accused of murdering 4 women
Car accident generic
Woman in serious condition after multiple-vehicle crash near mile marker 8
Man wanted for aggravated assault
Man wanted for aggravated sexual assault of a child
File photo: Laredo International Airport
Laredo Mayor proposes name change at Laredo International Airport

Latest News

Foggy morning
Warm up
Cloudy and soggy
Black Friday showers
Thursday 7 Day Forecast
Showers Friday, Then Bright Sunshine Saturday
Morning fog with rain chances
Thanksgiving weather