LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Good morning it's a cloudy and gloomy start to our day and some areas may experience patch fog until 9AM.

It’s going to feel like a summer day today with sunny skies and humid conditions a high of 86.

Tonight mostly clear and mild a low of 59.

Tonight into Wednesday morning a cold front will quickly move across South Texas , making it feel cool Wednesday night and Thursday.

The nice and cool temperatures won’t last long warming up through the weekend.

