Accident reported on Highway 359

By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 9:57 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - An accident in east Laredo has prompted closures on a Laredo highway.

According to Laredo Police, the accident happened at the intersection of Highway 359 and EG Ranch Road near the City of Laredo Landfill.

As a result, officers have temporarily closed the westbound lanes on Highway 359.

Authorities are asking drivers to seek alternate routes and expect delays.

No word on how many vehicles involved or how many injuries reported at this time.

