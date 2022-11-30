City of Laredo to hold winter hiring event on Thursday

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Christmas might come early for several jobseekers looking for employment within the City of Laredo.

On Thursday, the City of Laredo will hold its winter hiring fair at the Joe Guerra Library Multipurpose room.

Some of the vacancies they are looking to fill are in the Animal Care Services department, utilities department, health and bridge department.

Communication administrator Noraida Negron said the city is hoping to hold these types of events more often to help applicants land a job.

“Just show up, come prepared, bring your resume, we will have all of our staff from the human resources department,” said Negron. “They will help everyone with computers to do the application online or just to do it right then and there. If you do qualify, they will do all those prequalification’s right there, so you will be able to get an interview if you do qualify for those positions that are available”

Once again that event is scheduled for Dec. 1 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the library at 1120 East Calton Road.

For more information on current job opportunities you can click here.

